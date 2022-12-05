Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku Stock Performance

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU opened at $60.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $266.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.