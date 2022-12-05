Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 19,600 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Zai Lab worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,802,000 after buying an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,195,000 after buying an additional 55,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,610,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after buying an additional 789,822 shares during the last quarter.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Zai Lab stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

