Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 75,000 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amcor were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 477.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Amcor by 11.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth $2,610,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 273,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,131,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,869,841 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.