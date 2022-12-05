Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,136 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leidos were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Leidos by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Leidos by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Leidos stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.