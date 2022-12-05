NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

