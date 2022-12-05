The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 217.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.49 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $99.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

