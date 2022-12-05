Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.89 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 141,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,977 shares of company stock valued at $93,130. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

