Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,407 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

