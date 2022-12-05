Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $26,892,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after buying an additional 820,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after buying an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,155,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 444,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGM opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.03.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

