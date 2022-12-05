Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. UBS Group raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

