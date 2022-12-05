Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 405 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Markel were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,343.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,201.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,242.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

