Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $330.18 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.61 and its 200 day moving average is $273.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

