NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,027 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CMF opened at $56.69 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $62.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

