Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,790 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $160.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

