First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of First American Financial worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,297,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,329,000 after acquiring an additional 605,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

