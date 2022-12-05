Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 42,961 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,961 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $80.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

