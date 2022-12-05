Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,940 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,180,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,144,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after buying an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentherm news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $77,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock worth $223,180. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.30. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

