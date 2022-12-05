Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $69.49 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. On average, analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

