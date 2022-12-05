Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,264 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,856 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

AEM opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.