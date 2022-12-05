Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $380.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,476,943 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $2,552,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,476,943 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,473,184 shares of company stock worth $111,212,109. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

