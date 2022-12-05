TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of TriNet Group worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 491.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $2,452,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $404,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,268. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TNET opened at $71.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $103.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

