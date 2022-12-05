Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $330.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $571.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.70.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

