Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 15,776 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 557,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 382,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 106,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

