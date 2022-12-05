Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 3,143 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.76% of Dine Brands Global worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DIN opened at $72.95 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.06%.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

