Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.42% of Banner worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.84.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

