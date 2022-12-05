Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.01 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.52% of Winnebago Industries worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $8,367,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

