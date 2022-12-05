Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 63.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

