Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Teradata worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDC stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

