My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0577 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $932,775.47 and approximately $624,019.11 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.01725838 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00013885 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00030080 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000535 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.78 or 0.01784096 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

