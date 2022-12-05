Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

