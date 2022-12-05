Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,610 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 353.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Insider Activity

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,036 shares of company stock valued at $698,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

