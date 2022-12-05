Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stake Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of Greif worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Greif by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Greif by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,279,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,869,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,279,620 shares in the company, valued at $159,869,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,616 shares of company stock worth $3,218,886 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

