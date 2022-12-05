NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $298.90 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.00.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

