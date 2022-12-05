NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 935,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,525,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $47.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

