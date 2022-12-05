SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 234,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 308,705 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

