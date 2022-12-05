NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $131.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.03. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

