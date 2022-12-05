Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $105.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.