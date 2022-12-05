Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 62,723 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,723 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $292.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

