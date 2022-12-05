RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 16.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $153.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

