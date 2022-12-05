Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $317,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYF. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $59.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72.

