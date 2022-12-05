First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,441,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HYLS opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

