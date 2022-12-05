Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 583 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $143.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

