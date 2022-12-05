Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $92,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,842,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 824,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 741,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 778,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 530,080 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

