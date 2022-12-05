Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $100,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,068 shares of company stock worth $2,115,438 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $691.47 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $593.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

