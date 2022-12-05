Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $87,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,347.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

