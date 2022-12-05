Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $82,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hess by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hess by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hess by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

Shares of HES stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $149.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

