Polymath 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.44 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $200.09 million and $5.44 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00481120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002667 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018707 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.21708026 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $3,829,591.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

