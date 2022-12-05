BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $47.30 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $295.67 or 0.01708156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion and approximately $708.09 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,969,654 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,969,689.27049315 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 296.77966444 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1149 active market(s) with $733,878,123.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

