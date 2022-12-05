Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $3.00 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $10.48 or 0.00060566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $107.52 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00081870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

