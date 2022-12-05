APENFT 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.77 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One APENFT token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $131.31 million and $20.77 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.16 or 0.06142813 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00507343 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.61 or 0.30591602 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

